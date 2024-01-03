Advertise With Us
Piedmont CASA hopes to expand into Madison County by spring

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is expanding its service area to include Madison County.

The nonprofit is now searching for more volunteers to help foster children.

“They get to know really everything in everyone who’s interacting with that child, and then they relay that information to the court. So the court has as much information as possible when making decisions about this child’s future,” Piedmont CASA President Kate Duvall said Wednesday, January 3.

Duvall says there are about 20 children a month in foster care in Madison County.

“We’re taking on more miles that our volunteers will be covering, that our staff will be covering, so it’s it’s a big expansion in a lot of ways,” the president said.

The nonprofit hopes to be in Madison County this spring.

