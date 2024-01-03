Paramount Theater encourages buying tickets directly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater is encouraging people to buy tickets directly from its website.

The theater says this is the best way to avoid potential scams.

One way you can tell if it’s an outside party selling tickets is if the link says “Sponsored.”

The Paramount says the risks of buying off these other websites are price changes and that you don’t know exactly what you are getting.

“You’re being charged very high fees for that purchase, you can’t select your own seat. It’s just a lot easier for everybody if you just buy directly from us,” Andy Pillifant said Wednesday, January 3.

