New leadership picked for Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday, January 3, and elected its leadership for the New Year.

Jim Andrews will serve as chairperson and Diantha McKeel will serve as vice-chair.

The Board also set its regular meeting schedule for 2024.

