Gearhart’s Fine Chocolates to open store in Short Pump in March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Gearharts Fine Chocolates is hoping to grow in the greater-Richmond area.

Gearharts had to close its first Richmond location in early 2023, but now hopes to open a store in Short Pump in the coming months.

Co-owner Tim Gearhart says he is happy to find a place is well-suited for heavy traffic, and hopes it brings in a new set of customers.

Gearhart says this new spot will open in March.

