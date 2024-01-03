Advertise With Us
Free January 13 infant safety class offered for expecting parents

Close up of unrecognizable young mother with her newborn baby son in sling at home
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is hosting a free infant safety class to start the new year.

They say this is for new and expecting parents and grandparents.

BRHD says families can expect to learn about baby-proofing their homes, medication safety, choking hazard prevention, non-certification CPR training, and more.

“One of the things that they need to learn about is how to prepare their nest in their house. This class is about baby-proofing your house step-by-step, room-by-room, and pointing parents in the direction of things they might not have thought about,” Diane Sampson with BRHD said.

This free infant safety class will be Saturday, January 13 at the Charlottesville and Albemarle Health Department between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

For questions, please contact Diane Sampson at: Diane.sampson@vdh.virginia.gov

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

