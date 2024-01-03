Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

First Alert Weather Day This Saturday

WVIR 29News
WVIR 29News(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A week system to our south will bring an increase in cloud coverage throughout the day. Fortunately, high pressure overhead keeps us mostly dry. There is just a slight chance for stray rain and snow showers overnight, otherwise central Virginia is dry. Into Thursday, conditions improve, but gusty northerly winds will usher in cooler temperatures that stick around for the remainder of the week. And of course, the next big thing being tracked is a system that will move in from the west, bringing with it snow, sleet and rain on Saturday, January 6th. There is a moderate risk for a winter storm in the valley and mountains, with a potential for several inches of snow throughout the day. For the rest of central Virginia, a slushy accumulation is projected. Check back for updates regarding timing and snowfall amounts.

Today: Clouds increase with a stray rain/snow shower tonight. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 30′s to mid 40′s. Lows in the low 20′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Saturday: Snow, sleet, rain. Highs in the 20′s to mid 30′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday & Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Rain. Highs around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

WVIR 29News
Pleasant today, wintry mix Saturday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
The greatest risk for several inches of snow Saturday is over the mountains and Shenandoah...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
Heaviest snowfall northwest
First Alert Weather Update