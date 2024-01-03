First Alert Weather Day This Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A week system to our south will bring an increase in cloud coverage throughout the day. Fortunately, high pressure overhead keeps us mostly dry. There is just a slight chance for stray rain and snow showers overnight, otherwise central Virginia is dry. Into Thursday, conditions improve, but gusty northerly winds will usher in cooler temperatures that stick around for the remainder of the week. And of course, the next big thing being tracked is a system that will move in from the west, bringing with it snow, sleet and rain on Saturday, January 6th. There is a moderate risk for a winter storm in the valley and mountains, with a potential for several inches of snow throughout the day. For the rest of central Virginia, a slushy accumulation is projected. Check back for updates regarding timing and snowfall amounts.

Today: Clouds increase with a stray rain/snow shower tonight. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 30′s to mid 40′s. Lows in the low 20′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Saturday: Snow, sleet, rain. Highs in the 20′s to mid 30′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday & Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Rain. Highs around 50.

