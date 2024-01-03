Country Cookin Depot celebrates grand opening in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A beloved Orange County restaurant has resumed services under new leadership.

Webnesday, January 3 the revitalized County Cookin Depot’s grand opening was filled with hungry people and lots of American food to go around.

What once was Country Cookin, now called Country Cookin Depot, is officially back open.

The restaurant says business is booming.

“Anytime you have a new business open that is thriving, it’s good for the community,” Executive Director of Orange County Chamber of Commerce Judi Cooper said.

Orange County and Gordonsville staff and elected officials came to welcome back the restaurant and have a meal.

“I’m all about local community business,” Cooper said, “It’s a good tax revenue generator, which always helps with our infrastructure.”

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the business was hit hard, forcing it to close.

But now, there’s a stream of people coming in the door.

Things have been going smoothly and community’s just been super supportive of it,” Manager Olivia Dotson said.

Dotson is the daughter of co-owner Tom Dotson and like her dad, is no stranger to the place.

“I hosted and served a the original Country Cookin,” Dotson said.

She says customers have been very pleased with the new menu items, which combines the original menu with some things from Staunton’s Depot Grill.

“For the most part, the food and stuff are the same, but then we brought in some things from Staunton’s Depot Grill,” Dotson said, “A lot of people love the burgers.”

Country Cookin Depot is open every day but Monday.

