City of Promise launches Gateway Policy to help those in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Small hiccups in life happen often.

Now a Charlottesville non-profit has a new policy to help families break through those short-term barriers.

This new launch supports the City of Promise’s mission to foster culture of achievement and to lead individuals and their families to self-sufficiency.

“The purpose of it is to create an apparatus by which we can help support short-term needs for individuals and families,” City of Promise Executive Director Prince Thomas said, “I think we often want to see the long arc of progress. We want to see steps in the right directions. And we want to see ultimately individuals and families be supported in a way that they can do more for themselves over time.”

The Gateway Policy, Thomas says is a reimagined version of things the non-profit has done in the past to help people overcome challenges.

“We create a more healthy and holistic family environment and support adults in pursuit of their goals, and that may be getting a new certification. It might be getting a new car, or buying a new house, finding a new job. There are all sorts of these things that we want to make sure that we’re still responsive to, to the dreams and goals of our adults, because that will ultimately help support the children as well,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he wants to make it very clear; the Gateway Policy is simply a steppingstone.

For example, if the car breaks down, if you’re short on a bill, or even need help paying for a certification.

“We make sure that we’re very clear to our partners, to our community members into the shortstop community at large, we’re here to help, but we don’t want to accidentally fall into the codependent party,” Thomas said.

City of Promise says this service is only for individuals and families who are already in its program.

