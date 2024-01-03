Charlottesville police looking for suspect in reported stabbing

Advertise With Us
By WVIR 29News
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department needs your help with finding a person connected to a stabbing investigation.

CPD announced Wednesday, January 3, that officers were called out to the UVA Emergency Room around noon for a reported stabbing. The victim is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to walk into the ER under his own power.

Police think the stabbing happened sometime this morning in the 900 block of West Street. Additionally, they believe it to be an isolated incident.

The suspect is described as a tall, Black man in his early to mid-60′s wearing all-black clothing at the time of the incident.

If you have any information related to this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

