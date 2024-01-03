Advertise With Us
Charlottesville and Albemarle saw fewer DUI arrests this New Year’s holiday

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Charlottesville Police Department and Albemarle County Police Department says numbers of DUI arrests dropped
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Charlottesville Police Department and Albemarle County Police Department says numbers of DUI arrests dropped compared to last year.

But Albemarle County says one DUI is still too many.

“This past holiday weekend we had a total number of nine motor vehicle crashes and two DUI arrests. And one of those arrests did come from a crash,” Seargent Dean Dotts said, “Last year’s numbers we a total of 17 crashes with five DUI arrests over the holiday weekend.”

Sergeant Lee Gibson with Charlottesville Police’s Traffic Unit says while the city made a number of traffic stops during this past weekend, none resulted in any arrests for drivers under the influence.

“There were no DUI arrests, which is a good thing. Historically, we end up responding for DUI crashes around the holidays,” Sergeant Gibson said.

Gibson credit the decrease in DUI’s on the increase in reliable rides.

“I like to think is that just the safety around DUI’s is improving the availability of rides now with Uber, Lyft, all that kind of thing. And just education. I think people are getting smarter, realizing how dangerous it is, and it’s just not worth,” Gibson said.

Albemarle County Police say the number of total DUI arrests in 2023 decreased by 2%.

Both police departments say they’re hoping to increase education on distracted driving in 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

