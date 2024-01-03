Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport losing direct flights to Philly

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - American Airlines is dropping its nonstop Philadelphia flights at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

An airport spokesperson says they are very disappointed with this decision.

The flights returned less than a year ago after being suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The last day of service is this Sunday, January 7.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

Country Cookin Depot Grand Opening
Country Cookin Depot celebrates grand opening in Orange County
(STOCK)
Piedmont CASA hopes to expand into Madison County by spring
Albemarle County seal (FILE)
New leadership picked for Albemarle County Board of Supervisors
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville police looking for suspect in reported stabbing