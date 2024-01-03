Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport losing direct flights to Philly
Jan. 3, 2024
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - American Airlines is dropping its nonstop Philadelphia flights at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.
An airport spokesperson says they are very disappointed with this decision.
The flights returned less than a year ago after being suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
The last day of service is this Sunday, January 7.
