Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport losing direct flights to Philly

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - American Airlines is dropping its nonstop Philadelphia flights at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

An airport spokesperson says they are very disappointed with this decision.

The flights returned less than a year ago after being suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The last day of service is this Sunday, January 7.

