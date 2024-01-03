Advertise With Us
Augusta Health announces first baby of 2024

Hazel Jane Cruse was born on January 1 at 2:42 p.m. at Augusta Health Hospital.(Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Hazel Jane Cruse was born at Augusta Health on Monday, January 1 at 2:42 p.m. Augusta Health said she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured at 19.5 inches long.

Her parents are Macie Raynes and CJ Cruse of McGaheysville.

Hazel was named after her maternal great-grandmother, and Augusta Health said everyone was doing well.

