Augusta Health announces first baby of 2024
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Hazel Jane Cruse was born at Augusta Health on Monday, January 1 at 2:42 p.m. Augusta Health said she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured at 19.5 inches long.
Her parents are Macie Raynes and CJ Cruse of McGaheysville.
Hazel was named after her maternal great-grandmother, and Augusta Health said everyone was doing well.
