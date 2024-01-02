UVA and Sentara Martha Jefferson welcome first newborns of 2024

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New Year’s Day celebrates the beginning of the year, but for two new set of parents, it was the beginning of their families.

At UVA around 5:00 a.m. the first baby, Waylon Thomas was born.

Later in the day at Sentara Martha Jefferson, Isabella Johnson was born at 1:32 p.m.

Both are healthy babies with excited parents who say it’s one of the best ways to start the new year.

“This is our first baby. It was just a really great experience. We just felt everything went smoothly. Couldn’t have gone any better. And she’s just perfect. We’re so happy,” Isabella Johnson’s parents Hollie and Derrick Johnson said.

“I was definitely really nervous. I was not expecting it at all. I was expecting to at least make it to almost my due date. But I didn’t. I mean, here he is,” Waylon Thomas’s parents Chelsi Bishop and Tyler Thomas said.

Both babies had their 24-hour screening, and both moms are doing well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.