UVA Center for Politics weighs in on recent federal ruling related to Trump being on the ballot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A federal judge has dismissed a Virginia lawsuit that was attempting to block Donald Trump from being on the ballot in the commonwealth for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Kyle Kondik, a political expert at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, says this issue is not yet fully resolved.

“The U.S. Supreme Court is going to have to get involved here and try to resolve this, and at the core of it is whether the [ U.S. Constitution] effectively forbids Donald Trump from carrying on the ballot because he did what some believe was insurrection on January 6, 2021,” Kondik said Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The legal hinge to that argument is in the 14th Amendment: Section 3 supports disqualifying people from holding office.

Kondik says any real action in barring the former president in Virginia will have to wait for the high court.

“In Virginia, doesn’t seem like that would be the case. But again, there’s, you know, depending on what the Supreme Court would rule, there could be a floodgate of other decisions that happen. So I think we’re all just kind of waiting on that,” he said.

