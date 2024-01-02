Advertise With Us
New Virginia laws effective this new year

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new year means new laws.

On Jan. 1 laws passed by the state the previous year go into effect. The Commonwealth has a few big ones coming into play.

Laws regarding health care are at the top of the list. There will be more hearing aid coverage for minors and more time for healthcare providers to alert you of insurance changes.

However, Virginia teachers are among those impacted by new laws.

Starting Monday, all Virginia teachers and state employees will receive a 2% raise.

This is an additional two percent on top of the five percent increase as part of the 2022-2024 biennium introduced by former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

The push for more funding in Virginia public education comes after Virginia school divisions were found to receive less funding per student than the 50-state and regional average.

Fairfax County reports the underfunding equated to around $1900 per student underfunded.

The 2% increase provides an additional $116.8 million in the second year from the general fund.

This supports a total salary increase for teachers of 7%.

