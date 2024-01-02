More Virginians expected to face food insecurity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hunger Free America says more than 700,000 Virginians have faced food insecurity. That number is expected to grow as federal benefits are slowly cut and food prices rise.

“Inflation is the real culprit in a lot of this in that, it just goes up. And then we hear the talk about how inflation is leveling off, but once it’s up there, the costs don’t come down, the price is still stay inflated,” Les Sinclair with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said Tuesday, January 2.

Sinclair says the struggle is hitting home for Charlottesville and surrounding areas.

“We’re distributing a lot more food - 600,000 pounds over the first quarter compared to the first quarter year before. That’s about a 9% increase,” Sinclair said.

Statewide, some SNAP and WIC benefits have been ramped down or gone away entirely. As a result, roughly 1-in-12 people are without food.

“So the USDA food insecurity data really acknowledges what we’re seeing at the food bank, and that the numbers are increasing and that people are feeling it. They’re working hard every day, but they just can’t afford food to help their families thrive,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair says if you or someone you know is in need of food, don’t hesitate to use a pantry.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.