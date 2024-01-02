Advertise With Us
Links Incorporated awards 2023 winner of GRIT Award

2023 GRIT Award Winner
By Destini Harris
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Chapter of Links Incorporated honored its 2023 GRIT Award Winner.

The award goes to a remarkable woman in the community who exemplifies guts, resilience, initiative, and tenacity.

This year’s recipient, Jennel Lynch is the founder of Executive Doula Agency, an organization that assists families through a transformative period.

Lynch says her commitment to the Charlottesville community is what makes her stand out.

“My kids know, you know, you always have to be involved. You always have to give back because you never know when you also need the same support,” Lynch said, “I think more people probably know me and what I do in the community than they even know about Executive Doula and what I do in my professional life. That just shows you kind of the reverse. I’m more involved that way than my business is actually out there.”

The Links Incorporated is one of the largest volunteer service organizations in the country.

