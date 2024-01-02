Advertise With Us
Jaundiego Wade to serve as Charlottesville Mayor

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After serving two years as Charlottesville’s vice mayor, Juandiego Wade will now lead the city.

His new second in command, Brian Pinkston has also served on City Council for two years.

Prior to serving on City Council, Wade served four terms on Charlottesville’s School Board.

As mayor, Councilor Wade will preside over meeting, make some appointments to advisory boards, and call special meetings.

Councilor Pinkston Will now substitute for mayor when Wade is not available.

Former Mayor Lloyd Snook is still on City Council, but only as a councilor now.

