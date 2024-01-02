First Alert Weather Day Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine early January weather through Wednesday. There’s a slight chance for a rain and snow shower overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. On the alert for a potential winter storm Saturday for at least part of the region!

Clear and cold overnight with lows in the frosty 20s by Wednesday morning.

A weak weather systems arrives overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. It could produce a little rain and snow for especially the higher elevations. A dusting of snow it possible over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Some rain and wet snow possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Mainly for the higher elevations. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Becoming partly sunny Thursday. Dry and seasonably chilly conditions Friday.

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system now moving over the West Coast.

Stronger storm system on the West Coast arrives over the Mid-Atlantic region Saturday with snow, sleet and rain. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Since the storm system is still several days away, forecast model guidance will go back and forth on the timing and exact track. Just a difference in fifty miles would mean more or less snow, sleet and rainfall.

Tracking snow, sleet and rain Saturday. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Based on Tuesday afternoon’s data in the Storm Team 29 Weather Center, we’re looking at a snow, to sleet to rain scenario over central Virginia. The longer it takes to change from snow to rain, the higher accumulation Charlottesville and central Virginia will receive. If it’s a faster transition, we see less snow and ice and more rainfall.

The Shenandoah Valley and mountains are still the prime areas to see the most snowfall Saturday. Several inches of an accumulation look likely there. Especially if sleet and rain take longer to mix in or the precipitation remains all snow.

For many areas, this would end up being the biggest winter storm in two years. That’s not saying much because last winter featured little to no snowfall.

The American GFS snowfall guidance shows less snow and more of a wintry mix and rain scenario. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

The European Model forecast guidance shows the heaviest snowfall with several inches mainly over the mountains and Shenandoah Valley. A sharp cut-off to the east over central Virginia. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

The bottom line, Saturday will be an active weather day. There will be adjustments to this forecast. Please keep checking back here, on-air and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Variable winter weather conditions Saturday across the region. Keep checking back for updates! (WVIR Storm Team 29)

The weather will improve on Sunday as the storm system exits the region to the northeast.

Tuesday night forecast: Clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Wednesday night: A small chance for a passing rain and snow shower. Mainly for the higher elevations. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the chilly mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: On the alert for a possible winter storm. Snow, sleet and rain developing. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Drying and melting under a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s with refreezing and icy areas likely.

