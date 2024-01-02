Advertise With Us
Financial advisor offers tips for budgeting in the New Year

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Your wallet may be feeling lighter than usual after all the recent holiday-related spending.

One way to help save money is to break it into categories. Financial Advisor Jay Dymek says food is one thing that adds up fast.

“Minimize your restaurants expenses, especially if you’re ordering to have it delivered at home. That can really add up,” Dymek said.

He also suggests waiting 30 days before making any big purchases: “Try to map out those major purchases that you’re going to have, don’t let them just sneak up on you,” the advisor said.

Dymek understands creating a budget can be overwhelming. His advise is to create a “pay cash & play cash” category.

“In general, you should plan on at least half of what you make going towards those necessities,” he said. “Your ‘play cash’, you know, those are those things that you want to do. You want to have fun, you have to live your life at points, and so 20% of your budget.”

Dymek say if you’re going into 2024 with debt, then you should identify where money is going and figure out what you don’t need to start paying it off.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

