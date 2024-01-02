Advertise With Us
Colder Days Ahead with Weekend Snow Chance

WVIR 29News
WVIR 29News(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a great start to the work week with sunny skies seasonable temperatures. As the week progresses, a weak system will bring a chance for a few stray rain and snow showers, but with very little moisture available, most areas will remain dry for the day. The next best chance for rain/snow arrives Saturday. The system bringing us this weather is still lingering along the west coast, and it’s yet to be seen what accumulation is to be expected and timing of the precipitation. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Lows around 30.

Thursday & Friday: Chillier but mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Saturday: Cold rain, snow, and sleet chance. Highs in the 30′s.

Sunday: Early snow exiting. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 40′s.

