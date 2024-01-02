Advertise With Us
Charlottesville aims to add bike lanes throughout city

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More bike lanes are in the works for Charlottesville.

The city says less on-street parking and more protected bike lanes can help the future of Charlottesville.

Charlottesville says they have a bike and pedestrian infrastructure master plan where everywhere in the city is connected through biking and walking.

“We’re definitely a long way from having achieved that vision. We know that’s where we need to end up,” City Counselor Michael Payne said.

Payne says the plan will give people options other than driving.

“If people want to, they can walk or bike to work. They might not need to own a car, if they own a car, they might not need to spend as much money on fuel or maintenance,” Payne said.

This new thinking also focuses on safety.

The city wants to reach zero fatalities of pedestrians and bikers, which means more protected bike lanes.

“There’s some sort of physical barrier between the bikes in the cars because that’s the safest form of bike lane. We don’t have too many of those in Charlottesville, and I think it’s important to figure out how do we make that the norm going forward,” Payne said.

Payne says their priority is to finish the projects that are funded but not complete in the city, then add on these new bike lane plans.

