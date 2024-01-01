Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Waynesboro park project taking longer than expected

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNEBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An old landfill in Waynesboro is on track to turn into a park, however the timeline is taking a little longer than expected.

The Sunset Park Project manager says the goal is to open up the trails by early spring.

Right now, the first mile of the trail is nearly complete, and the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition is raising funds to finish the next 3 miles of it.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle

Latest News

Barbeque Exchange's Good Luck Meal
Gordonsville restaurant offers up a 'lucky' menu for New Year's Day
(FILE)
Crews to begin bridge project on Frays Mill Road Jan. 2
Virginia Distillery Company (FILE)
Virginia Distillery Company wins award from Garden & Gun Magazine
Rivanna River (FILE)
Dozens take part in New Year’s plunge into Rivanna River
(FILE)
Virginians hitting the road on the first day of 2024