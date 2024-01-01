Virginians hitting the road on the first day of 2024

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Even with gas prices trending downward, you never know what you’ll pay when it is time to fill up: It depends on location and luck of the draw.

“It’s something that you hope to try to get used to over the course of time,” Bobby Sims of Staunton said Monday, January 1. “Honestly, it makes a dent, especially with people that are middle income and lower incomes that don’t have the means that some others do that could look the other way with that it does make a huge impact.”

Prices lingered around $3.95 at Exxon and 7-Eleven north of Fishersville. Closer to the I-64 and I-81 highway, Speedway’s unleaded gas price sits at $2.87.

“When you’re hauling something, it does take more gas to depending on where you’re driving to,” Reagan Bowman said.

Diesel is more than $1 higher at $3.99 across four different gas stations.

“You have to be a little bit more cognizant of that when you’re trying to take on longer-term traveling and just your average everyday thing it affects,” Sims said.

Janice Bailey says for her family, getting college kids home for the holidays is the biggest gas guzzler: “They’re coming in big vehicles, because they’re bringing kids back to school, you know, their supplies, they’re moving and all of that,” she said “It’s a very expensive trip to make when you’re traveling more than maybe a few hundred miles.”

