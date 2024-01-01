Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Virginians hitting the road on the first day of 2024

(FILE)
(FILE)(WILX)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Even with gas prices trending downward, you never know what you’ll pay when it is time to fill up: It depends on location and luck of the draw.

“It’s something that you hope to try to get used to over the course of time,” Bobby Sims of Staunton said Monday, January 1. “Honestly, it makes a dent, especially with people that are middle income and lower incomes that don’t have the means that some others do that could look the other way with that it does make a huge impact.”

Prices lingered around $3.95 at Exxon and 7-Eleven north of Fishersville. Closer to the I-64 and I-81 highway, Speedway’s unleaded gas price sits at $2.87.

“When you’re hauling something, it does take more gas to depending on where you’re driving to,” Reagan Bowman said.

Diesel is more than $1 higher at $3.99 across four different gas stations.

“You have to be a little bit more cognizant of that when you’re trying to take on longer-term traveling and just your average everyday thing it affects,” Sims said.

Janice Bailey says for her family, getting college kids home for the holidays is the biggest gas guzzler: “They’re coming in big vehicles, because they’re bringing kids back to school, you know, their supplies, they’re moving and all of that,” she said “It’s a very expensive trip to make when you’re traveling more than maybe a few hundred miles.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle

Latest News

Rivanna River (FILE)
Dozens take part in New Year’s plunge into Rivanna River
(MGN)
Sports wagering on the rise in Virginia
It’s New Year’s Eve and lots of bars and restaurants are getting prepared for a busy night...
Downtown Mall businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve
The Alamo Drafthouse says it plans to be back up and running by the first of the year.
Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville cancels all December 31 screenings