Virginia Distillery Company wins award from Garden & Gun Magazine
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WVIR) - A family-owned distillery in Lovingston is celebrating a milestone.
The Virginia Distillery Company was honored in Garden & Gun Magazine’s 2023 Made in the South awards for its sherry single-cask Whiskey.
“We’re very proud of the region that we represent in the south,” CEO Gareth Moore said.
You can find this whiskey at Virginia ABC stores.
