Virginia Distillery Company wins award from Garden & Gun Magazine

Virginia Distillery Company (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WVIR) - A family-owned distillery in Lovingston is celebrating a milestone.

The Virginia Distillery Company was honored in Garden & Gun Magazine’s 2023 Made in the South awards for its sherry single-cask Whiskey.

“We’re very proud of the region that we represent in the south,” CEO Gareth Moore said.

You can find this whiskey at Virginia ABC stores.

