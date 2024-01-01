Advertise With Us
Taking on resolutions with a healthy mindset

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Improving fitness is one of the most common New Year’s Resolutions.

Any changes to diet, exercise and fitness in general should be approached with thought, care and caution.

A renewed focus on fitness can quickly turn into counting calories, avoiding food groups and excessive exercise, which can be dangerous, especially for people with a history of body dysmorphia or eating disorders, according to the Centers for Discovery.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, reach out for help. Seek therapy and talk to loved ones.

If you need help right away, call one of the numbers below.

ANAD Helpline: (888)-375-7767 (Mon-Fri, 10:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.)

National Alliance for Eating Disorders: 866-662-1235 (Mon-Fri, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.)

If you need help outside of those hours, call or text 988. The Center for Discovery also has many resources on their website.

