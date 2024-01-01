Sports wagering on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Lottery says it is seeing an increase in sports wagering.

In the month of November, Virginians bet more than $630 million. Officials say this is around 23% higher than November of 2022.

A small percentage of state tax on sports betting goes to Virginia’s general fund and into gambling treatment.

