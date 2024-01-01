Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Sports wagering on the rise in Virginia

(MGN)
(MGN)(Pexels | MGN Online)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Lottery says it is seeing an increase in sports wagering.

In the month of November, Virginians bet more than $630 million. Officials say this is around 23% higher than November of 2022.

A small percentage of state tax on sports betting goes to Virginia’s general fund and into gambling treatment.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle

Latest News

It’s New Year’s Eve and lots of bars and restaurants are getting prepared for a busy night...
Downtown Mall businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve
The Alamo Drafthouse says it plans to be back up and running by the first of the year.
Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville cancels all December 31 screenings
A recent report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found many of...
Overcrowding in Virginia psychiatric hospitals poses risks
With the start of a new year, many people are marking down their resolutions.
‘Dry January’ can help lead to long-term health benefits