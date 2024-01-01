Potential Wintry Weather Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some flurries and sprinkles Monday evening over parts of the region. Expect clearing and cooling overnight. Fine January weather for back to work and school Tuesday. Potential for wintry weather for the weekend!

There’s a weak weather disturbance arriving early Thursday. It will have limited moisture. However, can’t completely rule out a passing rain and snow shower. Most areas will not see much, if any measurable precipitation.

Dry again Friday with seasonably chilly temperatures.

Our focus goes to the southwest by the weekend!

A storm system currently over the eastern Pacific Ocean is projected to arrive here Saturday with snow, sleet and rainfall.

Since the storm is still over the open Pacific, the longer range forecast guidance will go back and forth the next few days on its exact track.

A storm system off the West Coast may give the Mid-Atlantic region snow, sleet and rain this weekend. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Overall, the forecast model guidance as of Monday night, shows the storm system bringing first snow, then sleet to rain east of the Blue Ridge Mountains Saturday into early Sunday. At least according to the European forecast model.

The European forecast guidance shows snow, to sleet and rain east of the Blue Ridge Mountains Saturday into early Sunday. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

The American GFS model keeps us colder with more snowfall. Less sleet and rainfall.

The American GFS forecast guidance shows a better chance at more snowfall this weekend. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Please keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates as there will likely be changes in the track of this storm system. Which will vary the snow and ice amounts.

Monday night forecast: Any evening sprinkle or Blue Ridge Mountain snow shower will exit. Clearing with lows in the mid 20s to 30 degrees. Light north breeze.

Tuesday: Sunshiny. Highs in the mid 40s to 50 degrees. Light west breeze. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low lower 30s.

Thursday: Slight chance for an early rain/snow shower. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows lower 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Potential for snow, sleet and some rain. Highs in the 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.