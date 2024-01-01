Nice Start to the New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We leave 2023 with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Grab a coat if you’re heading out for any festivities. As for 2024, we start the year on a pleasant note with a sun and cloud mix New Years day, but the first day of the year is not all sunshine. Clouds increase throughout the day with a chance for a few light rain/snow showers. Most of central Virginia remains dry for the day. Conditions improve Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. From there, we’ll be looking at decreasing temperatures throughout the week. By Thursday, we’ll see temperatures in the 40′s with a few stray rain and snow chances, but not much is expected from that event. The next best chance for more widespread rain comes Saturday. Check back for updates. Happy New Year!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

New Years Day: Increasing clouds and mostly dry. Highs in the low to mid 40′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the low 30′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40′s.

Saturday: Late rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40′s.

Sunday: Showers lingering. Highs in the mid 40′s.

