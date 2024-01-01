Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Nice Start to the New Year

WVIR News at 6
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We leave 2023 with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Grab a coat if you’re heading out for any festivities. As for 2024, we start the year on a pleasant note with a sun and cloud mix New Years day, but the first day of the year is not all sunshine. Clouds increase throughout the day with a chance for a few light rain/snow showers. Most of central Virginia remains dry for the day. Conditions improve Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. From there, we’ll be looking at decreasing temperatures throughout the week. By Thursday, we’ll see temperatures in the 40′s with a few stray rain and snow chances, but not much is expected from that event. The next best chance for more widespread rain comes Saturday. Check back for updates. Happy New Year!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

New Years Day: Increasing clouds and mostly dry. Highs in the low to mid 40′s. Lows around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the low 30′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40′s.

Saturday: Late rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40′s.

Sunday: Showers lingering. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
2-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Route 29 in Albemarle

Latest News

Happy New Year
Happy New Year
Spotty sprinkle and flurry possible Monday afternoon and evening.
Tracking three weather systems
Two weak systems, one stronger
Tracking three weather systems
Two weak systems, one stronger
Tracking Three Weather Systems