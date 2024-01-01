Happy New Year! Tracking next weather systems.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we start 2024, the weather conditions will be seasonable for this time of year. Tracking three storm systems on the horizon. Two of them will be weak. One will be a little stronger.

The first weather disturbance arrives on this New Year’s Day. It will only bring some clouds and perhaps some sprinkles and higher elevation flurries this afternoon. Much of the region will stay dry. Cool temperatures with a brisk breeze.

Weak weather system Monday afternoon may produce a some sprinkles, light shower and mountain snowflakes. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Sunshine returns Tuesday as many head back to work and school after the long holiday break.

Clouds push back over the area Wednesday ahead of a southern storm system. This second one I’m tracking closely.

Right now, our weather guidance still keeps most, if not all the moisture south of the region Thursday morning. However, if it is able to link up with the northern jet stream, we will have a greater chance of seeing a little rain and snow Thursday morning. It’s a slim chance we see any precipitation from this weather maker.

Small chance for a snow and rain shower Thursday morning. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Weather conditions will be dry and seasonably cool Friday into the start of Saturday.

The third weather system will arrive later Saturday into Sunday morning. This low pressure area looks to have more moisture available with it. Also, likely tracking over the Mid-Atlantic region. Providing a greater chance of rain, wintry mix and some snow.

A stronger weather system next weekend brings a greater rain, wintry mix and snow risk. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

New Year’s Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a sprinkle or higher elevation flurry in the afternoon to early evening. Highs in the seasonable 40s.

Monday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Sunshiny sky with a high near 50 degrees. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: A small chance for a morning rain/snow shower. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance for some rain, wintry mid and snow showers arriving later in the day. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

