Gordonsville restaurant offers up a 'lucky' menu for New Year's Day

Barbeque Exchange's Good Luck Meal
Barbeque Exchange's Good Luck Meal(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gordonville’s Barbeque Exchange is wishing everyone a lucky 2024.

“We’re here to just bless people and hopefully that’s what we’re going to do today,” co-owner Craig Hartman said Monday, January 1.

For the past 15 years, the restaurant has been offering a “good luck” meal on the first of the year.

“One of the stories that was handed down was after the emancipation of slavery, black eyed peas and corn bread, collard greens, were something that were eaten as a celebration, and it just stuck,” Hartman said.

Each food item representing a different blessing for the New Year.

“They say that black eyed peas for New Year’s have to do with success,” Hartman said. “Collard greens, money and health. And cornbread is golden, so prosperity”

“We wanted something special, so next thing you know I’m here,” Paul Harris said.

“Good luck, good health, any kind of lessons,” Kim Harris said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

“I’m hopeful that everyone just has such a great year, and we’re excited for it. Bring it on,” Hartman said.

