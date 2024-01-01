Dozens take part in New Year’s plunge into Rivanna River

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens braved chilly temperatures Monday, January 1, to start 2024 in the Rivanna River.

“Today we’ve got our inaugural New Year’s Day Sound & River Plunge. So people are coming here for a shorter session than we typically offer,” Rivanna River Company co-owner Sonya Silver said. “There is just nothing like that feeling after being submerged in the cold water. You feel just renewed, refreshed, all the things you want to feel to start the new year off.”

Silver says about 70 people signed up before the event was even promoted. To be safe, everyone was split up with specific times to plunge.

Jasmine Bender was part of the first group that went into the 42-degree river. She says she now feels ready for whatever 2024 has to offer.

“It was awesome. We’ve never been here before, and it’s a beautiful sight,” Bender said. “So great. I’m ready.”

“We will absolutely be doing this in the years to come,” Silver said.

