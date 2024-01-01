Advertise With Us
Crews to begin bridge project on Frays Mill Road Jan. 2

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - You may need to find another route if you travel on Frays Mill Road in Albemarle County.

VDOT crews are set to close the more-than-80-year-old bridge over Marsh Run at Advance Mills Road Tuesday, January 2. The project to replace the bridge is expected to last the whole year.

If you need to use Advance Mills Rd. north or west of the closure, VDOT says you should use Cedar Grove Road.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

