‘Dry January’ can help lead to long-term health benefits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of a new year, many people are marking down their resolutions.

A popular one is “Dry January.”

“I think it’s just something really important especially because in this day and age after COVID we have been seeing an uptick in alcohol use,” University of Virginia School of Medicine Professor of GI and Hepatology Neeral Shah said, “I think everyone is sort of recognizing that we can do things without alcohol is very important.”

Shah says while all across America people will challenge themselves to do “Dry January,” this movement did not start here.

“It started in the United Kingdon in 2012. It was sort of an interest or a fad or something that actually became a lot more,” Shah said.

If you are thinking about quitting drinking for the beginning of 2024, there are a list of benefits that come with that decision.

“People drink probably more than they realize, especially during the holidays. The idea of ‘Dry January’ really gives them a time to recover the effects of alcohol in their body of not having alcohol,” Shah said.

You could see a difference both mentally and physically.

“Some of the things we see is better sleep hygiene, lower blood pressure, clear complexion of the skin, some weight loss, and just basic recovery of the liver itself,” Shah said.

Even if you do not completely cut out alcohol, even scaling back will help keep you healthy for all the excitement in the new year.

“Drinking is a direct toxin for your liver, and it is something that can injure your liver, and really cause inflammation. If it goes for a long time that inflammation can actually end up causing scarring which is irreversible called ‘cirrhosis.’ That is what we try to prevent, and how we try to counsel patients on why they should drink in moderation,” Shah said.

Shah suggests setting a goal in advance or having an accountability partner to help keep you on track.

“Having a reason such as ‘Dry January’ does take away that stigma, especially in social situations. People may find new routines that don’t involve alcohol. They might find not meeting at a bar or meeting up for a drink after work, but maybe meeting over coffee or something like that. They may have new learned habits and things that won’t affect your health as much.” Shah said.

