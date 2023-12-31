Downtown Mall businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s New Year’s Eve and lots of bars and restaurants are getting prepared for a busy night tonight.

Businesses on the Downtown Mall spent all day getting their establishments ready for the midnight festivities.

For many of them it will be one of their busier nights of the year and they look forward to celebrated the new year with people in the community.

“Just getting all the little pieces in place. Getting the sound set up, the lighting set up. Making room, setting tables. Making it a comfortable spot,” Owner of Rapture Michael Rodi said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.