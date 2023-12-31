Advertise With Us
Downtown Mall businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s New Year’s Eve and lots of bars and restaurants are getting prepared for a busy night tonight.

Businesses on the Downtown Mall spent all day getting their establishments ready for the midnight festivities.

For many of them it will be one of their busier nights of the year and they look forward to celebrated the new year with people in the community.

“Just getting all the little pieces in place. Getting the sound set up, the lighting set up. Making room, setting tables. Making it a comfortable spot,” Owner of Rapture Michael Rodi said.

