Charlottesville Police Department investigating shots fired on Charlton Ave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating shots fired on Charlton Ave.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, Charlottesville Police were called to shots fired. At the scene, CPD found five shell casings.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

There is no suspect at this time.

Charlottesville Police Department says there is no threat to the community but called it a “disturbance among neighbors.”

CPD says to expect police presence in the area while they collect evidence. It is asking anyone with camera footage or information to contact CPD.

