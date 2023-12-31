Advertise With Us
Bringing the New Year in on a High Note

WVIR 29News
WVIR 29News(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New Years Eve and New Years Day will both be pleasant with seasonable temperatures near 50 and mostly sunny skies. As we head into the week, a system moving through will bring a rain/snow/mix chance on Thursday with another opportunity for showers on Saturday. So, a mostly nice start to the new year. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

New Years Eve/New Years Day: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 50′. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the low 30′s.

Thursday: Shower/snow mix. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Friday: Chilly and dry. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Saturday: Few shower chances. Highs in the mid 40′s.

