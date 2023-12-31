Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville cancels all December 31 screenings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a statement, The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was forced to cancel all screening for the entire day of Sunday, December 31.

This is due to a “nationwide third-party projection error affecting all cinemas with a specific brand of projector.”

If you have tickets for a show on December 31, you can get a refund through the Alamo’s mobile app or by calling the box office.

The Alamo Drafthouse says it plans to be back up and running by the first of the year.

