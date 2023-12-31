Advertise With Us
Alamo Drafthouse Charlottesville cancels all December 31 screenings

(WHSV)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a statement, The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was forced to cancel all screening for the entire day of Sunday, December 31.

This is due to a “nationwide third-party projection error affecting all cinemas with a specific brand of projector.”

If you have tickets for a show on December 31, you can get a refund through the Alamo’s mobile app or by calling the box office.

The Alamo Drafthouse says it plans to be back up and running by the first of the year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

