University of Virginia students hope to use ping-pong to strengthen Chinese relations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is sending some of its students to China in hopes of strengthening its diplomatic relationship with the United States through one of its newest courses.

The course is titled “Game Change: Bridging the U.S.-China Divide Through Sports” and focuses on historical tensions between the two countries and gives UVA students a chance to engage with Chinese counterparts through table-tennis competitions.

Stephen Mull is a former diplomat and Vice Provost for Student Affairs at UVA. He says the course gives students a chance to recreate history.

“The US-China relation is most important diplomatic relationship in the world,” Mull said, “We proposed reliving the example of ping-pong diplomacy, which happened 50 years ago, when the American Ping-Pong Team by surprise, went to visit China at the invitational, and it electrified the world at the time.”

Mull says this was one of the key factors in developing a working relationship with China and he wants his students to understand its importance.

“We’ll have a class looking at what are some of the cultural differences between Americans and Chinese that make it difficult to have a relationship between the two countries. We’ll also look at what are the current foreign policy challenges between the United States and China,” Mull said.

Many of the students are excited to embark on the two-week journey.

“I’m really hoping to make good friends in China because I was born in China, but I lost a little bit of my culture when I first came to America and grew up here,” student Jie Lu said.

They look forward to meeting with their Chinese counterparts through competition.

“To me, to Chinese people table tennis is like pickup basketball, where people from anywhere can join it and play together. It really helps bring connections and help people form tighter communities and form new relationships,” student Thomas Chia said.

For most, the experience is personal.

“In my education growing up in Singapore, it’s always been emphasized about have the importance of good diplomatic relations. I was like ‘Wow, this trip is really weaving my identity as a Singaporean, and also my love for the sport. I’ve been playing since I was seven,” student Yihui Yap said.

And for all of the students, it’s an eye opener.

“We forget that they are people and have their own culture and have their own ways of living their life. There are simple things that they do that they have in common, such as ping-pong. I think it’s beautiful,” student Abdallah Aljerjawi said.

