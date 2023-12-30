Sober rides home available New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Allen & Allen is teaming up with Lyft to make sure people get home safely after any New Year’s Eve festivities.

Sober Ride Home was created in 2011.

Allen & Allen partners with different bars and restaurants to distribute Lyft code up to $25 off a sober ride home for New Year’s Eve.

Rides are avaliable from 11:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 6:00 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“If you go out New Year’s Eve and you hand out until 6:00 the nect morning having the time of your life, great, we support that. We just want to make sure you’re not driving after you’re drinking,” Allen & Allen attorney Courtney Winston said.

