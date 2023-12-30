Advertise With Us
Showers Exit. Nice, Seasonable Holiday Weekend to Close out the Year and Usher in 2024

Holiday Weekend Forecast - New Year Awaits
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered rain showers exit early tonight with gradually clearing skies. The holiday weekend is shaping up dry with seasonable temperatures. Breezy Saturday with highs in the 40s to around 50. More sunshine Sunday, New Year’s Eve. Sunday night, temperatures fall through the 30s. Sun and clouds with highs in the 40s for New Year’s Day on Monday. Happy New Year!

We will be watching a storm system for late Wednesday night into Thursday, next week. The timing and where the storm develops, could bring us some rain and or snow.

Keep checking back for more updates on the forecast, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Tonight: Showers exit early. Gradual clearing and colder. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, breezy, chilly. Highs 45-50. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Sunday - New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Night - Partly cloudy, chilly lows in the 30s.

New Yea’s Day - Monday: Sun and clouds Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs 45-50. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, rain and or snow, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s.

