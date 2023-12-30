Seasonable New Year’s Weekend Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some rain showers, a little sleet and snow mix Friday evening, this New Year’s Weekend will be dry and more seasonable. Tracking a possible weather system for later next week.

A brisk westerly breeze on this Saturday with a blend of sunshine and passing clouds.

Snow showers will be confined well to our west. Over the western slopes of the Allegheny Highlands and the Great Smoky Mountains of east Tennessee. Where a Winter Weather Advisory continues for additional snow accumulations.

Additional snow accumulation through Saturday evening from the Great Smokies to the Alleghenies. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Overall, temperatures will be near average for this time of year. There’s no sign of harsh winter weather across the U.S. All the arctic air is locked up over Alaska and over to Siberia. There’s no indication it will move south to eastern North America in the next week to ten days.

Arctic air locked over mainly eastern Russia, northern China to Alaska. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Tracking the progress of a southern storm system developing next week. Right now, most of the moisture looks to stay to our south Thursday. If the southern system can link up to the northern jet stream, our region will have a better chance of having precipitation.

A possible storm system Thursday could bring some rain and even a wintry mix. (WVIR Storm Team 29)

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Saturday Forecast: Becoming partly sunny. A brisk breeze. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear with lows at or below freezing.

New Year’s Eve, Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Midnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

New Year’s Day, Monday: Partly sunny. A little cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: A chance for a little rain and snow shower activity in the morning. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.