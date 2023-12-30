Batesville Market fundraiser for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BATESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Batesville Market is hosting an event to combine a good time with an even better cause Saturday, December 30
There will be music and the theme is a tribute to country folk singer-songwriter John Prine.
Admission is $20 and all of the proceeds go towards the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
You can join in the fun from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
