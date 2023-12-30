ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - As 2023 winds down, Albemarle County wraps up its Strategic Plan.

The plan was originally made for 2020 to 2022 but was extended a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant to County Executive Emily Kilroy explained what some of the questions the Albemarle County’s Strategic Plan helps to answer.

“What big achievements to we want to see over the next several years? Then annually how do we work towards meeting some of those goals and objectives in the plan?”

The plan was adopted back in 2018 but shifted after the pandemic changed the way things are done.

“We’re still working really hard on what it looks like to be an equitable, engaged, and resilient community, still looking at a vibrant community with a high quality of life, focus heavily on public safety, health and wellbeing to ensure that we have the safety resources and the mental health resources that our community needs,” Kilroy said.

Several areas of improvement were highlighted in the plan, with three topics taking priority, starting with climate action.

The county got the ball rolling with a new program for low-income housing to save energy.

“Those are things like leaky windows, leaky doors, adding insulation to crawl spaces, attics, and basements, things that cost money to put in place that may be out of reach for someone who’s struggling on a month-to-month basis, but can have huge gains for their monthly utility bills,” Kilroy said.

Other priorities focused on expanding outdoor recreational spaces and economic development.

Albemarle County is working to open new parks and update existing ones.

As far as economic development goes, the hope is to support and expand businesses in the community.

“The governor of Virginia will come for big economic development announcement that reach a certain threshold of excitement for the governor’s office. We’ve had 11 of those of the four years this plan existed over,” Kilroy said.

There are several bigger achievements included in the plan which can be seen here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.