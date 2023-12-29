VDH discusses maintenance of Strategic National Stockpile program

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - When the pandemic took hold across the U.S., many states scrambled for supply of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, maintains a Strategic National Stockpile or SNS. It is a federally funded program through the CDC containing large quantities of medicine and medical supplies, including personal protective equipment in the event of a public health emergency that overwhelms local resources.

“Our goal is to retain approximately six months’ worth of PPE based on the burn rate during the highest six-month period of burn during the COVID response,” Mauskapf said.

Bob Mauskapf, director of VDH Office of Emergency Preparedness said the SNS program had been in place for 20 years, well before the COVID-19 pandemic, and also maintains nerve agency antidotes and radiation countermeasures.

The stockpile, which includes covid antigen tests is held at the VDEM logistics support coordination center in the Richmond area. From there, Mauskapf said items during the pandemic were distributed through a commercial partner.

“Assisted living, long-term care facilities, hospitals, local health departments, urgent cares, you name it we distributed during COVID,” Mauskapf said.

The ‘immediate’ go-to for PPE or machines like ventilators, however now lies within four regional hospital coalition warehouses around Virginia.

In terms of what happens to expired items in the stockpile? It depends on the case lot.

“I want to stress that we don’t just willy-nilly go to destruction. We retain as long as we can, as long as it’s serviceable if the federal government or the manufacturer announces a shelf life extension,” Mauskapf said.

Mauskapf said in addition to the SNS partnership with VDEM, some entities who purchased PPE on their own while the pandemic was ongoing, are now coming forward for guidance on excess items.

He said solutions are determined yet again by the shelf life.

