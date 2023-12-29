Advertise With Us
Some people in Charlottesville still have Christmas decorations up

(FILE)
(FILE)(ky3)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some people around Charlottesville are keeping the holiday spirit going a little longer.

“Everybody enjoys all this,” Addie Smith said Friday, December 29. “It’s my life.”

Christmas was four days ago, but Smith still has decorations up on her home.

“I wouldn’t want to leave them up until February, because that’s Valentines Day,” she said.

“Another two weeks, probably, maybe one? It’s a little bright, so some of the neighbors might want me to take it down,” Garrett Smith said.

“It’s a lot of work, so at least through New Year’s,” homeowner Becky Goodwin said about keeping the holiday decorations up. “Our daughter was 5 and she was afraid Santa would not find the house, so my husband built the arrow, put it on our chimney so Santa could find his way.”

Addie Smith says she used to put the lights up with her husband, but now her children help her.

“He passed many years ago, and I do this because I love it. I love doing this,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

