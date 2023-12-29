A popular New Years resolution, joining a gym

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As the year comes to a close many are making a list of their New Year resolutions. A popular resolution for many is joining a gym.

Brandon Obaugh, General Manager of Harrisonburg and Bridgewater 24/7 Family Fitness said they see an uptick in people wanting to get a membership in January.

“For anybody whether you already have an active lifestyle or you considering starting one, the New Year is always a good time to start,” said Obaugh.

Obaugh said a way to help you stay on track with your goals is going with a friend, to have someone hold you accountable. “Set an appointment, set a dedicated time whether it’s personal training, a group class, or working out with a friend,” said Obaugh.

Many people feel motivated to hit the gym after the New Year, Obaugh said there are many benefits to living an active lifestyle. “There are so many benefits to working out and staying active. It helps you have more energy, better sleep, and better focus throughout the day. So, there are so many benefits outside of our physical health,” said Obaugh.

Jay Parker, Interim CEO for the Waynesboro Family YMCA said to write down your goals to help stay motivated. " Write them down, post them maybe on the mirror in the bathroom maybe on the refrigerator, you know, whatever those goals may be,” Jay said, “When you just say it to yourself, but you don’t write it down it is easy to say oh well I will skip today, or I won’t go exercise today.”

Obaugh said they offer programs at the gym like BootCamp classes and a heart rate training program. " Anything that helps the person for their individual goal is what we like to see and help them stick with what goal they want to achieve,” said Obaugh.

Parker said strength training is really popular right now.” It is showing in the footprints of YMCAs that it is taking over the treadmill and the cardio equipment,” said Parker.

While it is not easy to get started, you should never be afraid to ask questions said Parker. “Don’t keep pushing it off, get started, start small, and grow,” said Parker.

