More clouds than clear skies, with scattered showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning. The work day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers later this afternoon. As colder air filters in tonight, a few snow showers may develop to our west. High pressure builds in for the weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Showers ending, clearing & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

New Years Day: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

