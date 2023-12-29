More clouds than clear skies, with scattered showers

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning. The work day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers later this afternoon. As colder air filters in tonight, a few snow showers may develop to our west. High pressure builds in for the weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine and near seasonal temperatures. Have a great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Showers ending, clearing & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

New Years Day: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

