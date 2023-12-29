Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

The family members were identified as Teena Kamal, 54; Rakesh Kamal, 57; and Ariana Kamal, an 18-year-old Middlebury College student, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference Friday.

Morrissey said that a gun was found by Rakesh Kamal’s body, but added that the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to the deaths.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Investigators processed the crime scene through much of the night, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Elderly Albemarle man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21
The celebration remains a target for terrorists and extremists. (Source:...
New York beefs up security ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, a dual-tipped wing tip, known as a "winglet," stands...
Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for potential loose bolt
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says