Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep the umbrella close by. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for he rest of the day. An approaching disturbance will bring scattered showers to the region late this afternoon into tonight. Under a quarter of an inch of rain can be expected. As colder air filters in, areas to the west may end as light snow showers. High pressure builds in for the weekend, delivering a fair amount of sunshine, and near seasonal temperatures. Our next chance for more widespread rain will next Thursday. Have great and safe holiday weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Showers ending, clearing & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

New Years Day: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

