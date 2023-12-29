Eye to the sky
Sunny and seasonal holiday weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep the umbrella close by. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for he rest of the day. An approaching disturbance will bring scattered showers to the region late this afternoon into tonight. Under a quarter of an inch of rain can be expected. As colder air filters in, areas to the west may end as light snow showers. High pressure builds in for the weekend, delivering a fair amount of sunshine, and near seasonal temperatures. Our next chance for more widespread rain will next Thursday. Have great and safe holiday weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Showers ending, clearing & cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
New Years Day: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
